Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare Hiring Event

EL PASO, Texas--- Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is looking for nurses.

The Healthcare system is holding a hiring event today from 4pm to 7pm at the WestStar Club at Southwest University Park.

New graduate registered nurses, experienced RN's, nurse externs, and licensed vocational nurses are all invited. Individuals will be eligible for a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.

Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates do not need to register prior to attending. Applicants can enjoy snacks and refreshments while learning about available opportunities at Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hospitals.