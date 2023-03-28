U.S. bans government agencies from using spyware ‘Operationally’

President Joe Biden is using his executive privilege to ban U.S. government agencies from using spyware operationally.

The executive order targets tools deemed threat to national security or implicated in human rights abuses.

This comes as bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers call for international coalition aimed at the fighting spyware.

It can threaten American diplomats and a dozen state department employees phones were hacked in 2021.

The human rights concern comes from the ability of governments to using hacking to suppress opposition voices.

The order does not ban the FBI and other agencies from using spyware for testing purposes.