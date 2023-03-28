Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 8:15 AM
Published 8:51 AM

U.S. bans government agencies from using spyware ‘Operationally’

President Joe Biden is using his executive privilege to ban U.S. government agencies from using spyware operationally.

The executive order targets tools deemed threat to national security or implicated in human rights abuses.

This comes as bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers call for international coalition aimed at the fighting spyware.

It can threaten American diplomats and a dozen state department employees phones were hacked in 2021.

The human rights concern comes from the ability of governments to using hacking to suppress opposition voices.

The order does not ban the FBI and other agencies from using spyware for testing purposes.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content