Apple introduces Apple Pay Later

Apple on Tuesday launched an option in its digital wallet allowing customers to pay for online purchases in installments. The new feature is called Apple Pay Later.

This feature lets customers split payments for purchases into four installments over six weeks, with the first installment due at the time of purchase.

Apple users can also apply for a loan within the wallet app ranging from $50 dollars to $1000, with no interest or fees, to make online or in-app purchases.

This is available to people making online or in-app purchases.