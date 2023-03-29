Elephant Butte Lake water levels rise

ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico (KVIA) - Elephant Butt Lake, New Mexico's largest state park has seen an increase of 26% in the water levels this year.

The Elephant Butte Reservoir was at 13.3% in 2022 of its total capacity.

The mega-drought conditions of the past several years highly impacted the water levels.

The Elephant Butte Irrigation District (EBID) works with stakeholders to manage water resources.

Farmers and agriculturists in the area depend on their annual water allocations, so the higher the water levels, the better for these two industries.

Elephant Butte Lake is a popular destination for borderland residents, the lake offers plenty of opportunities for camping, fishing, boating, or just enjoying the outdoors.