Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 5:59 AM

Man killed after shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in Canutillo

Brianna Chavez

CANUTILLO, Texas -- One man is dead after shooting involving deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Canutillo early Wednesday.

According the sherrif's officials, deputies were called out to the 7600 block of Campos St. near Bosque Road just after midnight to reports of a person with a gun.

Shots were fired by deputies shortly after they arrived. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and later died. No other information on the suspect or investigation was released.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Brianna Chavez

Brianna Chavez is an ABC-7 reporter/producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content