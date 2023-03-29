Man killed after shooting involving sheriff’s deputies in Canutillo

CANUTILLO, Texas -- One man is dead after shooting involving deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Canutillo early Wednesday.

According the sherrif's officials, deputies were called out to the 7600 block of Campos St. near Bosque Road just after midnight to reports of a person with a gun.

Shots were fired by deputies shortly after they arrived. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and later died. No other information on the suspect or investigation was released.

This is a developing story.