Migrants camping outside the National Institute of Migration in Juarez seek answers

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- After Monday's tragedy in Juarez that left 38 migrants dead and 28 injured, migrants are now camping outside the detention center next to Juarez's City Hall.

Some are mourning the loss of a family member, a friend, or a well-known person. A makeshift memorial made Tuesday is still in front of the Institute and still has people around it.

ABC-7 spoke with some migrants who said members of the National Institute of Migration did rounds overnight trying to take them away. They didn't talk to them about what happened on Monday's fire.

Now migrants wonder when they can see or retrieve the bodies of those who lost their lives on Monday.

ABC-7 also reached out to Juarez's human rights department to ask about the situation of these migrants camping outside City Hall but has not received an answer yet.