today at 6:51 AM
Published 5:22 AM

Migrants hold vigil overnight as tensions rise in Ciudad Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Migrants across Juarez say the information Mexican authorities released on the deadly fire inside the Juarez migrant facility may not be accurate. They are now demanding answers, as tensions between Mexican authorities and migrants have been rising for weeks.

Migrants have been holding protests and vigils throughout yesterday as they light candles, lay flowers, and put signs up honoring the dead.

According to the migrants they plan on crossing the Rio Grande Wednesday morning.

