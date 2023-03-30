American journalist arrested in Russia

The Russian government has arrested a Wall Street Journal journalist on suspicion of "espionage."

Evan Gershkovich a U.S. citizen was detained while trying to obtain secret information about one of the Russian military-industrial complexes.

Gershkovich covers Russia, Ukraine, and the former Soviet Union, according to the Wall Street Journal's website.

He has previously worked for Agence France-Presse, The Moscow Times, and The New York Times.

The Wall Street Journal releasing a statement saying, it "vehemently denies" Moscow's allegations of espionage.

Gerskovich is the first U.S. journalist arrested in Russia for spying since 1986.

The Kremlin would not comment whether this was a "retaliatory measure" after the U.S. arrested a Russian on espionage charges last week.