According to an official, students may attend after-school events or activities by finding their own transportation.

Regular buses to and from school remain unchanged.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gadsden ISD is only canceling special activity buses on Thursday and Friday due to forecasted high winds.

Editor's note: This story corrects earlier information sent by the district.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.