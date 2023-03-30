Pets may protect babies from food allergies

According to a new study published in the Journal Plos One, they say having a pet in the home could lower the chance of your child developing a food allergy.

Researchers analyzed data from over 65,000 children in Japan.

In their research they found that infants exposed to cats or indoor dogs have about a 16% lower chance of developing food allergies than babies in pet-free environments.

Part of the study, authors say the findings suggest that coming in contact with dogs and cats could be beneficial against certain food allergies.

Children with cats were less likely to develop egg, wheat and soybean allergies.

While children with dogs were less likely to have egg, milk and nut allergies.

Experts say pet exposure may strengthen babies gut microbiome.