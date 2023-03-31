Skip to Content
142 pounds of narcotics seized in one day at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 142 pounds of narcotics were confiscated in a single day at the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted the drugs on three separate occasions.

On March 27th, a Mexican man traveling into the U.S. by vehicle was stopped during an inspection. Upon examination, CBP officers discovered nearly 32 pounds of fentanyl and 79 pounds of methamphetamine.

Later in the day, a woman traveling through the pedestrian lanes was carrying two bundles of fentanyl and methamphetamine strapped around her waist following a CBP canine search.

Minutes later, 31 pounds of cocaine were seized from a vehicle that was driven by a U.S. citizen.

The total street value of the drugs comes to nearly $900,000.

Suspects have been turned over to the proper authorities and await prosecution.

