today at 5:16 AM
Published 5:14 AM

A Single Police Vehicle Crashes in East El Paso

KVIA ABC-7

EL PASO, Texas--- An El Paso Police vehicle crashes this morning leaving two officers in the hospital.

It happened at the intersection of David Carrasco Dr and George Dieter Dr That's in East El Paso.

Our crews did notice Pebble Hills Boulevard and Robert Wynn St is currently closed.

First responders received the call after 3:30 am.

A Police Spokesman says both officers have been taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He also says the Police Unit hit an electric pole, and it was a one-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story.

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

