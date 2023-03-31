Skip to Content
Bishop-elect Tony Celino is to be ordained today at St. Patrick’s Cathedral

catholic diocese of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Bishops from around the country will be in attendance for the ordination mass today. The ordaining bishops are El Paso Bishop Mark Seitz, San Antonio Archbishop reverend Gustavo García-Siller, and Lexington, Kentucky, Bishop John Stowe. 

Bishop-elect Tony Celino was appointed by Pope Francis on February 8th. He is the third bishop of Filipino descent in the united states. This is also the first ordination of a bishop in the 109-year history of the diocese of El Paso. 

Celino says El Paso is in need of an auxiliary bishop because of the diocese's size and the number of Catholics in the area. He says his family was very excited to hear the news and some are even going to El Paso for the ordination. 

It will be a historic day for the borderland, ABC-7 will host special coverage of the ordination. You can watch the mass, live today from 2 to 4 pm, right here on ABC-7.

