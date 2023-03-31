Cesar Chavez Day: What’s Open and Closed in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas--- Today the nation celebrates Cesar Chavez. This holiday was proclaimed by President Barack Obama in 2014.
It celebrates the birth and legacy of the Civil Rights and labor movement activist on March 31st the day Chavez was born.
Due to this all of the City of El Paso and County Administrative offices will be closed. Regular business hours will resume on Monday.
Other services closed today are:
The Municipal Court and Bond Offices
Human Resources Offices
One-Stop Shop
Tax Office
Purchasing Department
Economic Development Department
Community and Human Development Department
Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics
Rawlings Dental Clinic
WIC Offices and Medicaid Waiver Program
HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic
Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program
El Paso Public Libraries
All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and spots fields
City COVID-19 Vaccination sites
Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
Services that are still open today include:
Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)
Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)
Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)
Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)
El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
El Paso International Airport