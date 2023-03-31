Cesar Chavez Day: What’s Open and Closed in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas--- Today the nation celebrates Cesar Chavez. This holiday was proclaimed by President Barack Obama in 2014.

It celebrates the birth and legacy of the Civil Rights and labor movement activist on March 31st the day Chavez was born.

Due to this all of the City of El Paso and County Administrative offices will be closed. Regular business hours will resume on Monday.

Other services closed today are:

The Municipal Court and Bond Offices

Human Resources Offices

One-Stop Shop

Tax Office

Purchasing Department

Economic Development Department

Community and Human Development Department

Community Care Center and Immunization Clinics

Rawlings Dental Clinic

WIC Offices and Medicaid Waiver Program

HIV Prevention Center and STD Clinic

Chest Clinic/Tuberculosis Program

El Paso Public Libraries

All recreation centers, senior centers, aquatics facilities and spots fields

City COVID-19 Vaccination sites

Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History

Services that are still open today include:

Garbage and Recycling Collection Services (regular hours)

Greater El Paso Landfill (regular hours)

Citizen Collection Stations (regular hours)

Animal Services: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun Metro (all routes, BRIO and LIFT services)

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Garden: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Paso International Airport