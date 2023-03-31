Lower valley crash ends with shots fired, driver arrested, and six immigrants apprehended

UPDATE (5:50 p.m.): Texas DPS officials say a Trooper attempted to stop an SUV at I-10 and Executive in west El Paso for a speeding violation this morning when the driver got away.

The Trooper eventually caught up to the SUV in the lower valley. Officials say the driver drove into a dead end at Carolina but accelerated backward into a DPS vehicle, causing significant damage.

Officials say a DPS trooper fired shots at the SUV's tires to disable the vehicle and prevent the driver from putting the public at further risk.

The driver was taken into custody, and six undocumented immigrants were turned over to Border Patrol.

Officials say no one was injured during the incident.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A crash this morning in the lower valley between a Texas DPS truck and a white SUV left a truck near a small canal.

A witness at the scene tells ABC-7 they heard about five shots fired. The witness did not want to be identified.

It's not clear what lead up to the crash. It happened around 8 a.m. at Ladera Road and North Carolina Drive.