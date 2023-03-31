Mexico’s President visits Juarez; migrants and other protestors look for answers

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexico's President Andrés Manuel Lopéz Obrador visited the border on Friday to discuss social programs with other federal officials in Juarez.

His previously scheduled visit coincides with Monday's fire that left 38 migrants dead and more injured at the National Institute of Migration.

Dozens of migrants and protestors gathered outside 'Gimnasio de Bachilleres' where "AMLO" had his private meeting.

After this event, people expected him to visit those migrants injured from Monday's fire or be at the Institute of Migration; none of these happened.

On a morning news conference, President Lopéz Obrador said what mattered the most to him was the care the wounded migrants would receive.

He also said he was going to have a meeting with doctors handling the migrants' recovery, but he didn't visit any hospital. It is unknown if he met with the medical officials during his private meeting.

Before his visit, state officials at the Juarez General Hospital held a news conference.

"No one has made contact with us on behalf of the federal government," Chihuahua's Health Secretary Gilberto Baeza said.

Today, Mexico officially announced the suspension of the migrant detention center that caught fire on Monday.