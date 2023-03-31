Migrants acted on incorrect information when they surrendered at border wall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say more than 1,000 migrants, acting on incorrect information, surrendered to Border Patrol Agents Wednesday.

Some migrants had come from a vigil for those killed in Monday's deadly fire at a Juarez migrant processing center.

CBP officials say many migrants who surrendered claimed social media posts stating they would be allowed to remain in the United States if they turned themselves into agents at a specific location.

Officials say the migrants were mainly from Venezuela, but many others came from Nicaragua, Colombia, and Ecuador.

“U.S. Border Patrol in El Paso Sector will continue to fully enforce immigration laws at our border,”

said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony Scott Good. “People should not listen to the lies of

smugglers, who often take advantage of vulnerable migrants by providing false information in order to

profit from charging migrants to cross the border illegally.”

Migrants were processed and expelled either under the Title 42 authority or Title 8.