Senator aims to make English official language of the U.S.

Republican Senator J.D. Vance from Ohio has introduced the "English Language Unity Act" on Thursday.

If the act passes, it will add a universal English language standard to U.S. naturalization requirements.

It will also require government functions to be conducted in English.

Vance stated that he has seen overwhelming support from Americans for the proposal.

He says that English has been "a cornerstone of American culture for over 250 years" and that congress should finally codify its place into law.

The legislation would not apply to communications necessary for national security, trade, tourism, or health and safety measures.

It would also not impact census or criminal and victims rights.

According to the Senator's press release, 31 out of 50 states have already made English their official language.