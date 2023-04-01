New Mexico State Police confirm an officer was shot while responding to domestic violence call

UPDATE - ABC-7 has learned new information from New Mexico State Police about the officier-involved shooting in Sunland Park.

NMSP said via Twitter an officer as shot while responding to a domestic violence call. The officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect has been take into custody.

UPDATE - Witnesses tell ABC-7 an officer was shot and injured, however police have not confirmed.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Saturday. Multiple agencies responded after law enforcement authorities said they were initially responding to a shots fired call.

Witnesses also say a man ran down Megan St. and was firing his weapon.

Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart told ABC-7 one person is in custody.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Sunland Park Police and Fire crews are at the scene of an officer involved shooting along the 5800 block of Megan St.

Parts of Megan St at Comerciantes Blvd are closed to traffic due to the investigation.

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated on-air and online as information become available.