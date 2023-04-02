Hospitals of Providence to host new graduate nurse hiring event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The Hospitals of Providence is set to hold a new graduate nurse hiring event for nurses in all clinical areas.

The upcoming hiring event is taking place Tuesday, April 4 from 5pm to 8pm at Hotel Paso del Norte.

New graduates will meet with nursing leaders to network while enjoying food and drinks.

Candidates are encouraged to bring their resume as interviews and same day offers will take place.

“Transitioning into a professional role as a graduate nurse, into a registered nurse, they'll have the opportunity to engage in our orientation process, which will not only orient them to the unit, but will also provide them mentorship throughout their employment at the Hospitals of Providence," said Michelle Holguin, Chief Nursing officer Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus.