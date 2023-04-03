Man charged with shooting Sunland Park police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 33-year-old man accused of injuring a Sunland Park police officer has now been charged in the shooting, according to New Mexico State Police.

The shooting happened Saturday, April 1. According to NMSP, Tony Gomez was shooting multiple rounds outside a home in Santa Teresa. A Sunland Park Police officer who arrived at the scene was struck before retreating to a safe location.

Officials say Gomez was wearing a bulletproof vest during the shooting.

Among the charges he faces:

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Child abuse - 3 counts

Kidnapping

Shooting at a dwelling/motor vehicle - 7 counts

Criminal damage to property

Negligent use of a deadly weapon

The Sunland Park police officer was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His identity and current status were not disclosed.