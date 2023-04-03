Trump to fly to New York for court surrender

Former President Donald Trump is expected to travel to New York on Monday. One day ahead of his historic arraignment.

Trump becoming the first president, current or former, to face criminal charges. He's due to surrender at a Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday, following last week's grand jury indictment.

Sources say, Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, which still remains under seal and has yet to be unveiled.

We won't know what they are until the indictment is unsealed, but prosecutors had been investigating how Trump accounted for hush money payments to Stormy Daniels weeks before the 2016 election.

Trump is expected to arrive in New York sometime this afternoon and spend the night in his 5th Avenue apartment before he's driven by motorcade to his arraignment.