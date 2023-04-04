El Pasoans brace for 2023 Appraisal values

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This week 2023 Notice of Appraisals began hitting El Paso mailboxes. Many braced for the possibility that their property would increase drastically from 2022.

Some El Pasoans have already stopped by the Central Appraisal District to prepare for protest.

El Pasoan Rob Kaufman is one of them. He owns multiple properties and has seen a dramatic increase in property value since last year in each of them.

"There's got to be some kind of cap. I mean, where does it end?" said Kaufman.

He owns duplexes and said tenants will have to pay more if his protest is unsuccessful.

"So this gets put to the renter who comes in and their cost is going to go up, and at some point, people just aren't going to be able to afford to live anywhere so there is just no endpoint that I see," said Kaufman.

"It went up I think $25,000," said El Pasoan, Manuel Padilla.

Padilla has protested his appraisal value in previous years and is planning on protesting again. He thinks protesting is worth the effort for every El Pasoan.

"It's because the way the appraisals are made, it's kind of in mass, so they can't pinpoint and be specific with every house. I think every house has its own story," said Padilla.

But it wasn't bad news for all at the Central Appraisal District.

"They said that it's a possibility that I might get back pay on it from what I've already paid," said Miranda Garcia, who said she got an exempt letter in the mail from the CAD offices. Her 2022 appraisal value showed an increase of $30,000. She tried to protest it but was unsuccessful. She received a letter for 2023 saying she would be exempt.

While feeling spared this year she has seen property values go up.

"The walking paths are cracked. So what is what are they doing with that money," said Garcia. "The weeds are insane over there. So maybe that just beautifying it because I'm happy to pay a little extra if they're going to beautify the area. So maybe that can be reflected in that way," said Garcia.

The Appraisal Review Board will begin hearings on April 10, and the deadline to file a protest is May 15. You can file a protest here.