Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 5:42 AM
Published 5:49 AM

Google to test new program for airfare rebates

Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0

Google is testing a price guarantee program to get rid of that awful buyer's remorse.

How it would work is by going to "Google flights" and type where and when you'd like to travel.

You would then find a trip that best works for you and book it.

Google would monitor the price everyday until your departure.

If the airfare goes down, you get the difference payed back through Google Pay.

The pilot program only applies to travel that departs from inside the U.S. and you must book it through Google.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content