Over 140 migrants found in two lower valley stash houses in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Border Patrol Agents from the Ysleta station encountered more than 140 smuggled migrants in two stash houses.

In the early hours on Sunday, CBP agents found the first group near North Loop Drive and North Zaragoza Road after receiving information regarding a possible stash house in that

area.

When agents arrived, they located 51 migrants inside the residence that appeared to be in good health. The migrants were from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Two of the migrants, Mexican nationals, were identified by agents as the caretakers of the residence.

CBP said they will both be facing federal charges for the smuggling scheme.

The second stash house holding 94 smuggled migrants was found near North Loop Drive and North Carolina Drive.

CBP said agents received information of the second group, from interviews given from the previous stash house.

Migrants in the second group were from Guatemala, Mexico and Ecuador. All migrants were found in good health despite being housed in deplorable conditions.

All migrants encountered were processed under Title 42 or Title 8 authority.

Fiscal Year 2023, El Paso Sector human smuggling interdiction teams have uncovered over 130 stash

houses in the region with over 1,800 migrants.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.