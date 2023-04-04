Trump to appear in court after historic indictment

MANHATTAN, New York--- This morning, one of the nation's busiest courts will receive its most high-profile defendant in history, Former President Donald Trump is set to surrender on criminal charges.

Trump arrived in New York Monday afternoon. Streets were blocked off to make way for his motorcade. The same convoy that will escort him to the courthouse later today.

The Secret Service will deliver him to court to go before a judge.

He is set to arrive at the courthouse in downtown Manhattan, where his arrest will be processed by the district attorney’s office and he will be brought to the courtroom to hear the charges against him.

Trump won't be handcuffed but what's still unknown is if he will have a mug shot taken, and if that mugshot will be released to the public.

Also unknown, is whether the judge will place a gag order on the case.

The indictment returned last week by a grand jury against Trump is also expected to be unsealed. It will provide the public and Trump’s legal team, with the first details about the specific charges he will face.

News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast Tuesday's arraignment, a judge ruled Monday night, rejecting a request by several media organizations. Five still photographers will be allowed to take pictures of Trump and the courtroom before the hearing begins.

Trump is slated to fly back to Florida following his court appearance, and he will hold an event at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday evening that gives the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful a chance to respond to the charges.