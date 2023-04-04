Skip to Content
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit Las Cruces & Deming Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Pete Buttigieg, the Secretary of U.S. Transportation, will visit the Borderland Wednesday.

His planned visits to Las Cruces and Deming, in addition to an Albuquerque visit Tuesday, are to "highlight progress on how the historic infrastructure law is making safety investments in communities across the country to reduce traffic fatalities."

The infrastructure law referred to in the statement was signed into law by the Biden Administration in November 2021.

It provides $550 billion over fiscal years 2022 through 2026 in new federal investment in infrastructure, including roads, bridges, mass transit, water infrastructure, resilience, and broadband.

U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.) will host Buttigieg during his visit. Senator Ben Ray Lujan will also be in attendance.

