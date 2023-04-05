Jail guards sentenced for punishing inmates with popular children’s song

Two former Oklahoma county jail guards have been sentenced form punishing inmates with a popular children's song.

Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles pleaded no contest to misdemeanor cruelty charges.

Both were accused of forcing inmates at the county jail to stand while handcuffed and listen to children's songs on repeat like "Baby Shark."

Butler and Miles were placed on two years probation and fined $200.

They were also ordered to do 40 hours of community service and pay $300 in compensation to the victims.

They both resigned when the investigation began.