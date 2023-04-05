Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 7:16 AM
Published 7:25 AM

Jail guards sentenced for punishing inmates with popular children’s song

Two former Oklahoma county jail guards have been sentenced form punishing inmates with a popular children's song.

Gregory Cornell Butler Jr. and Christian Charles Miles pleaded no contest to misdemeanor cruelty charges.

Both were accused of forcing inmates at the county jail to stand while handcuffed and listen to children's songs on repeat like "Baby Shark."

Butler and Miles were placed on two years probation and fined $200.

They were also ordered to do 40 hours of community service and pay $300 in compensation to the victims.

They both resigned when the investigation began.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is a news producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content