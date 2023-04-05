UTEP Women’s basketball coach Kevin Baker resigns

EL PASO, Texas -- (KVIA) UTEP’s women’s basketball coach for the last six seasons announced his resignation Wednesday.

“After careful consideration of a generous extension offer from UTEP and weighing my options moving forward, I have decided to end my tenure with the Miners,” Kevin Baker said. “This has been a tough decision for me, but I think the time is right for me to move on to the next chapter of my life, spend more time near family, and begin searching for a new career path.”

Baker led the Miners to a 20-win season and WNIT appearance in his final year at the helm of the program.

He ends his UTEP tenure with a record of 93-85, including a 51-55 mark in C-USA games. The 93 victories ranks Baker third in program history.