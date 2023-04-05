Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Updated
today at 2:24 PM
Published 2:22 PM

UTEP Women’s basketball coach Kevin Baker resigns

UTEP

 EL PASO, Texas -- (KVIA) UTEP’s women’s basketball coach for the last six seasons announced his resignation Wednesday.

“After careful consideration of a generous extension offer from UTEP and weighing my options moving forward, I have decided to end my tenure with the Miners,” Kevin Baker said. “This has been a tough decision for me, but I think the time is right for me to move on to the next chapter of my life, spend more time near family, and begin searching for a new career path.”

Baker led the Miners to a 20-win season and WNIT appearance in his final year at the helm of the program.

He ends his UTEP tenure with a record of 93-85, including a 51-55 mark in C-USA games. The 93 victories ranks Baker third in program history.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Edwin Delgado

Edwin Delgado is an ABC-7 producer.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content