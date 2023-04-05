Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 2:19 PM

UTEP Women’s Basketball Coach resigns

UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kevin Baker, UTEP Women's basketball coach, announced his resignation Wednesday.

Coach Baker was the 2023 Conference USA Co-coach of the year. He was coaching for UTEP for the last six seasons.

“After careful consideration of a generous extension offer from UTEP and weighing my options moving forward, I have decided to end my tenure with the Miners,” Baker said. “This has been a tough decision for me, but I think the time is right for me to move on to the next chapter of my life, spend more time near family, and begin searching for a new career path.”

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

David Gonzalez

ABC-7’s digital content director

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content