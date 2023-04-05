UTEP Women’s Basketball Coach resigns

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Kevin Baker, UTEP Women's basketball coach, announced his resignation Wednesday.

Coach Baker was the 2023 Conference USA Co-coach of the year. He was coaching for UTEP for the last six seasons.

“After careful consideration of a generous extension offer from UTEP and weighing my options moving forward, I have decided to end my tenure with the Miners,” Baker said. “This has been a tough decision for me, but I think the time is right for me to move on to the next chapter of my life, spend more time near family, and begin searching for a new career path.”