VW recalls over 140k Atlas models over airbag issue

Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUV's because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.

Some of these vehicles are experiencing a faulty sensor on the front passenger side that is deactivating the airbag.

VW is advising drivers not to let anyone ride shotgun or in the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed.

While it’s still unclear what’s causing the problem, VW investigators were able to determine that it was happening in Atlases built during two specific time periods. The vehicles being recalled are all model year 2018 through 2021 Atlas and model year 2020 Atlas Cross Sport SUVs.

If this problem occurs, a warning light will illuminate inside the vehicle. VW hasn’t determined how to fix the problem yet but, once that’s figured out, repairs will be done free of charge, according to documents VW filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Owners of recalled Atlas SUVs will be notified by mail.