Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
April 7, 2023 6:01 PM
Published 4:59 PM

Dueling rulings from federal judges in Texas and Washington on medication abortion pill

UPDATE:   (CNN) -- A federal judge in Texas issued a ruling Friday on medication abortion drug mifepristone, saying he will suspend the US Food and Drug Administration's two-decade-old approval of it but paused his ruling for seven days so the federal government can appeal.

But in a dramatic turn of events, a federal judge in Washington state said in a new ruling shortly after that the FDA must keep medication abortion drugs available in at least 12 Democratic-led states.

Read the Texas and Washington rulings here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

 (CNN) -- Texas federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk issued a ruling Friday on medication abortion drug mifepristone, saying he will suspend the US Food and Drug Administration's two-decade-old approval of it.

He is pausing his ruling for seven days so the federal government can appeal.

Read the ruling here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content