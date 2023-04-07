El Paso Parks and Recreation Department to Host Easter “Egg-Stravaganza” Carnivals

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting an Easter Egg-Stravaganza Carnivals on Friday, April 7th and Saturday, April 8th.

The Carnivals are free and will feature food vendors, games, and arts and crafts.

Egg hunts will also be held at the center every hour from 10 a.m. to noon for different age groups.

Here is a complete list of carnivals happening at several recreation centers in the city:

Friday, April 7

· 12 PM – 3 PM at Mountain View Park, 8501 Diana Dr.

· 4 PM – 7 PM at Seville Recreation Center, 6700 Sambrano

Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

· Armijo Recreation Center, 700 E. 7th Ave.

· The Beast Urban Park, 13501 Jason Crandall Dr.

· Chamizal Community Center, 2119 Cypress Ave.

· Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge Dr.

· Galatzan Recreation Center, 650 Wallenberg Dr.

· Gary Del Palacio Recreation Center, 3001 Parkwood Dr.

· Marty Robbins Recreation Center, 11600 Vista Del Sol Dr.

in partnership with District 6 City Rep. Art Fierro

· Nations Tobin Sports Center, 8831 Railroad Dr.

· Officer David Ortiz Recreation Center, 563 N. Carolina Dr.

· Sylvia A. Carreon Community Center, 701 Lomita Dr.

· Valle Bajo Recreation Center, 7380 Alameda Ave.

· Veterans Recreation Center, 5301 Salem Dr.

Saturday, April 8 City Pool Events

· Eastside Natatorium at The Beast Urban Park

o 11:30 AM – 12 PM Egg Hunt Inside the Pool

o 12 PM – 2 PM Free Family Recreational Swimming

· Armijo Aquatic Center

o 11 AM – 12 PM Egg Hunt Inside the Pool

o 12 PM – 2 PM Free Family Recreational Swimming

For more information click here