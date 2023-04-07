NMSU Chancellor announces “accelerated” transition to allow search for permanent chancellor

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu posted a letter to the NMSU community saying he was accelerating the transition to allow the University to focus its efforts on finding a permanent replacement.

Arvizu spoke about his plans in Jan., saying he did not expect a contract or extension when his term ends at the end of June.

Arvizu says he plans to return to his other passions, including work on the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.