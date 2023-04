This is a developing story and we will update you on-air and online at KVIA.com as information arrives into our newsroom.

One person was treated at the scene.

Crews are currently working to extinguish hotspots.

It started just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to a house fire in the 4100 block of Starlight near Hercules.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.