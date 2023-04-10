Skip to Content
Maternity wards closing across the United States

In the United States, maternity wards are closing, forcing expecting mothers to drive for long hours for care.

Over 200 hospitals in U.S. have shutdown their labor and delivery departments since 2011, that's according to a report by the health care consulting firm Chartis.

In a tally conducted by CNN, at least 13 such closures have been announced in the past year.

The report also says, that states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin.

Each state losing up to more than 10 facilities.

The main reason for the shutdown of the facilities is funding.

According to the American Hospital Association, 42% of births are paid for by Medicaid, which has low reimbursement rates.

Other reasons include low volume of births, staffing and recruitment.

More than 2.2 million women of childbearing age over 1,100 U.S. counties live in maternity care deserts, that's according to data released by the March of Dimes.

