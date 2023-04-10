WATCH LIVE: Paso Del Norte Bridge traffic limited due to large protest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Vehicle traffic on the Paso Del Norte Bridge is closed due to a large student group possibly protesting the deadly Juarez fire two weeks ago, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman.

The spokesman says CBP deployed barricades at approximately 9:30 a.m. Pedestrian traffic is being processed.

Officials say CBP conducted a Mobile Field Force exercise at PDN, which caused a temporary disruption of traffic.

For a live look at traffic cams, click here.

