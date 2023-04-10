Skip to Content
Texas Governor will try to pardon man who killed Black Lives Matter protester

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he's working to pardon a U.S. Army Sergeant convicted in the killing of a Black Lives Matter protester.

Daniel Perry was an Uber driver in July of 2020 when he saw protesters gather near the state capitol.

According to Perry, Garrett Foster a protester was carrying an AK-47 rifle and claims that Foster threatened him.

He say he shot Foster five times in self defense.

A jury deliberated for 17 hours before finding him guilty of murder.

A judge is expected to sentence Perry in the coming days.

He faces up to life in prison.

Governor Greg Abbott has asked the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to determine if a pardon should be granted.

Abbott also asked the board to expedite the review.

