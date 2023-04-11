Biden signs bill ending Covid-19 national emergency

The national emergency for Covid-19 is officially over, more than three years after it was declared by Former President Trump.

The White House says President Biden signed legislation on Monday that ended the national emergency for Covid-19.

The White House had opposed the measure but did say the President will sign it if it passed.

The bill cleared the Senate last month in a bipartisan 68-23 vote and passed the House earlier this year with 11 Democrats crossing party lines to vote for the joint resolution.

The administration had planned to end the national emergency on May 11th, which is also when the public health emergency is set to expire. That still remains in effect for one more month.

A White House official says the administration has been winding down pandemic-related authorities over the past few months.