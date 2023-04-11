Family remembers loved ones killed in car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spoke with the mother of a woman who died in a car crash Friday, just one day before her 22nd birthday.

"My daughter. Even if she didn't have a dime, she would find a way to help you," said Mary Watkins, the mother of Brittny Ramos, the El Paso mother who died in that crash. "That's the kind of person my daughter was."

New Mexico State Police said the crash happened on I-25. They also said a 22-year-old man was driving, and they believe fatigue caused the cause.

The family told ABC-7 Ramos, her grandfather, her daughter, and her daughter's father were heading up to Albuquerque for a vacation. Ramos's grandfather, 65-year-old Manuel Medrano, also died in the crash.

"He would give his shirt off his back for you," said Watkins. "Mr. Medrano was a wonderful grandfather to her, to my daughter."

Watkins described the close relationship Ramos had with her daughter.

"They had this thing," she said. "When she went to my house, she started making like a nest. And then she told me, I go, 'Well mami, what are you doing?' And then she tells me, 'Well can't you see grandma? Mommy's the chicken, and I'm the chick, and she keeps me warm."

Watkins wants everyone getting in a car to be cautious and wear their seatbelts, especially when caring for children.

"My grandbaby is alive because the car seat," said Watkins. "It's not worth it. Getting them up and tying them up. Even if they don't want to. Hear them cry. Listen to me, you hear them cry one more time. Thanks to that car seat, I get to see my grandbaby again.

The family is asking for help covering Ramos's funeral expenses. To donate, click here.