Man taken into custody in central El Paso; officer fired weapon, but no one was hit

UPDATE: El Paso police say a man was taken into custody this morning following a family violence aggravated assault in progress with a weapon call. Police say a bean bag round was used in the incident. Police also say an officer fired a round from their weapon, but no one was hit.

Police say the call came in at 9:10 a.m. The man was taken into custody at 9:38 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police report there's been an officer-involved shooting in central El Paso.

The location is 4100 Altura. There is a large police presence. The location is near Austin High School, but there is no indication that the school has any connection to the incident.

