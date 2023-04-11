Migrants continue to be misinformed about immigration policies, procedures

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In what's become a daily occurrence over the past few days, migrants have been giving themselves up at a section of border wall near Barker Street along Cesar E. Chavez Highway, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Officials say migrants continue to be misinformed about current U.S. Customs and Border Protection policies and procedures.

ABC-7 saw scores of migrants approaching Border Patrol agents. The U.S. Border Patrol wants to remind migrants that nothing has changed, and they will be expelled under Title 42 or placed in removal proceedings under Title 8.