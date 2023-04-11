Trump to sit for deposition this week in civil lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump is expected to be back in New York City to face another legal battle Thursday – this time in a civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, sources told CNN.

It alleges he and his children were involved in financial fraud at the Trump organization that lasted more than a decade.

Trump sat for a deposition for the case in August 2022, when he refused to answer questions, citing his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to more than 400 questions.

He may do that again, but a couple of things are different this time.

First, James filed charges in September, so Trump's legal team now has more knowledge about the allegations against him.

Second, Trump has made changes to that team since then.

Other strategic decisions could be at play. In a civil case, if a defendant asserts the Fifth Amendment, the jury can make what’s known as an “adverse inference” and place weight against Trump for refusing to answer questions.