Victim family of man killed in 2021 mud race demands answers

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A mud-track race in Fabens took the life of a 24-year-old man in 2021. Since then the family tells us no one has been charged with the man's death.

The family tells ABC-7 after numerous attempts to reach the Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney’s office went unanswered.

“I mean who’s responsible did he pay ten dollars to be killed?" said Sinthya Valadez, Willie Valadez's sister.

A racer lost control of his vehicle during a mud racing event in 2021. He slammed into a crowd full of spectators who were only protected by a single safety rail. Willie Valdez was one of them. Valadez ultimately died from the injuries he suffered.

Since that day, no one has been charged with Valadez’s death. His family is still grieving after the loss of their son and brother.

“It has been hard every day has been hard. I mean he was 24," Sinthya Valadez said.

She says it was only her brother's second time attending a racing event.

Members of the Valadez family believe the person driving and the event coordinators should be held responsible and say their calls have been ignored.

"No one one has reached out," said Willies sister, "They don’t return our calls."

District Attorney Bill Hicks says that’s not the case.

“We weren’t aware the family felt this way said D.A Bill Hicks, "Your phone call was the first we’ve had any notice of the victims or the family members of this case not being aware of what happened of the case or what transpired of it."

Hilcks says the case was declined because multiple people were liable.

“Multiple people have varying degrees of liability. It's not that anyone individual was at fault to a level, no one was at fault to a level that would raise the mens rea high enough that we were able to file criminal charges against them," said Hicks.

Hicks says he will reach out to the Valadez's.

"We'll make contact with the victim's family and see if there are questions we can answer," said Hicks.