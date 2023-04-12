Court documents: woman found dead in desert shot in head by her boyfriend

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The woman who was found murdered in the Red Sands area was shot in the head by her boyfriend in a car, police said.

ABC-7 obtained court documents that say Christopher Maya shot Michelle Morales-Nakaza three times because he suspected that she had taken his wallet as they slept in a car.

People who knew the couple said Morales-Nakaza, 32, was in a “toxic” relationship with Maya for several years and had threatened to kill her in the past.

Media reports about Morales-Nakaza’s disappearance sparked suspicion among those who knew the couple and the friends asked him about her whereabouts. Maya allegedly confessed to killing her to those friends and they reported it to police.

A witness told detectives that Maya was excited when he gave graphic details about what Morales-Nakaza’s body looked like after he shot her.

Morales-Nakaza’s mother reported her missing after not hearing from her for several days, the document says.