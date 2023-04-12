Local animal rescue reminds public to keep an eye on their pets this Parvovirus season

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Although the Parvovirus can be spread at any time, the spring and summer months are more common for outbreaks.

According to the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, they have seen 28 cases of the virus in the last couple of months, causing added challenges for pets to get adopted.

They warn the public to keep a close eye on their pets and look out for some of the symptoms that include loss of appetite, bloating, vomiting and severe, often bloody, diarrhea.

The rescue said the faster you can catch it and treat it, the better chance your pet has surviving it.