Man charged with woman’s murder in connection to Red Sands discovery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 34-year-old man was taken into custody at a Walmart parking lot on a warrant for murder in connection with the death of 32-year-old Michelle Morales-Nakaza.

The man has been identified as Christopher Paul Maya.

Morales-Nakaza was reported missing on March 31. Her body was later found in the Red Sands area.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 915-832-4400.

This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.

