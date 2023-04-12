Mexico’s Attorney General Proceeds with Criminal Charges against INM Directors, for the death of 40 migrants

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico--The office of Mexico's Attorney General or FGR (Fiscalía General de la República) has charged Francisco Garduño Yañez, the commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM) for the deadly Juarez fire that killed 40 migrants.

FGR tweeted Tuesday night saying, "Due to the events that occurred in the immigration center of Ciudad Juárez, criminal proceedings were filed against Francisco "N" and Antonio "N", Directors of the National Institute of Migration For failing to comply with the obligations to monitor, protect and provide security to people and facilities at their expense."

Investigations showed the crimes that were committed against the migrants on the night of March 27th, had been the responsibility of both the INM and the private security company in charge of protecting migrants.

FGR obtained arrest warrants and links to proceedings against five people, three of whom were reported to be INM public servants and one who was personnel from the private security company that operated there, as well as against the person who started the fire.

INM is a decentralized administrative body, whose purpose is the execution, control and supervision of all migration policies at the national level. Because of this, FGR has investigated two parallel lines of information; the first, within said decentralized body; and the second, in the area of ​​the private security company indicated.