National Breast Cancer Foundation awards grant to TTUHSC El Paso

EL PASO, Texas---Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has just been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).

The University received the grant due to the Foster School of Medicine’s Medical Student Run Clinic (MSRC) and its Mobile Care Unit.

The clinic provides diagnostics, preventative and educational care to residents outside the El Paso city limits, like the Sparks Colonia and underserved neighborhoods that often lack necessities such as paved roads, public transportation, or clean running water.

With the money the mobile unit will be able to provide approximately 50 screenings, five diagnostic mammograms, and eight ultrasounds for a total of 63 procedures.

This will help detect breast tumors or abnormalities and catch cancer in its early stages for El Pasoans.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer, and about 1 in 36 will die from breast cancer. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer mortality in women, but it’s the primary cause of cancer death among Hispanic women, according to the National Cancer Institute.

