Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 7:02 AM

Socorro Police Raid Stash House That Leads To A Sex Trafficking Ring

SOCORRO, Texas--- Socorro Police say they discovered a stash house with drugs and victims of human trafficking. 

Police conducted the raid at the 11600 block of Flor Celosia Dr Wednesday afternoon. Police say more than seven undocumented migrants were rescued.

Investigators say preliminary information suggests that a large number of unaccompanied girls were victims of sex trafficking. They were treated by emergency medical services on the scene. 

No injuries were reported and Police say there is no threat or danger to the public

Police did not announce any arrests. 

Police asks if anyone has additional information on this incident or other unrelated crimes, to call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-9237.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Noelia Gonzalez

KVIA ABC-7 Good Morning El Paso Producer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content