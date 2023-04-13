Socorro Police Raid Stash House That Leads To A Sex Trafficking Ring

SOCORRO, Texas--- Socorro Police say they discovered a stash house with drugs and victims of human trafficking.

Police conducted the raid at the 11600 block of Flor Celosia Dr Wednesday afternoon. Police say more than seven undocumented migrants were rescued.

Investigators say preliminary information suggests that a large number of unaccompanied girls were victims of sex trafficking. They were treated by emergency medical services on the scene.

No injuries were reported and Police say there is no threat or danger to the public

Police did not announce any arrests.

Police asks if anyone has additional information on this incident or other unrelated crimes, to call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 858-9237.